United Airlines Removes Two Passengers From Flight For Wearing Leggings

United Airlines is currently under fire for refusing to allow two girls to travel because they were wearing spandex leggings.
Activist Shannon Watts witnessed the event, and tweeted her displeasure which created the firestorm.
Apparently, the girls were traveling under an “employee travel pass,” which utilizes a special dress code. The code specifically bans travelers from wearing spandex or Lycra pants such as leggings.
United considers all those traveling under the pass are considered representatives of the airline, and and as such are subject to special rules and regulations regulas passengers are not under.
Still, the airlines has been under fire since word spread, from activists and celebrities alike accusing the airline of being sexist and sexualizing young girls.
Via Fox News