United Airlines Removes Two Passengers From Flight For Wearing Leggings

United Airlines is currently under fire for refusing to allow two girls to travel because they were wearing spandex leggings.

Activist Shannon Watts witnessed the event, and tweeted her displeasure which created the firestorm.

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

2) She's forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can't board. Since when does @united police women's clothing? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

3) Gate agent for flt 215 at 7:55. Said she doesn't make the rules, just follows them. I guess @united not letting women wear athletic wear? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

Apparently, the girls were traveling under an “employee travel pass,” which utilizes a special dress code. The code specifically bans travelers from wearing spandex or Lycra pants such as leggings.

The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel. — United (@united) March 26, 2017

United considers all those traveling under the pass are considered representatives of the airline, and and as such are subject to special rules and regulations regulas passengers are not under.

To our customers…your leggings are welcome! Learn more about our company’s pass travel privilege: https://t.co/5e3euG1H9G. — United (@united) March 27, 2017

Still, the airlines has been under fire since word spread, from activists and celebrities alike accusing the airline of being sexist and sexualizing young girls.

Hey @united I fly a LOT. About to go on tour all April and changing all my @united flights to other airlines — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 26, 2017

I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017

@united Why aren't you allowing girls to wear leggings on flights? Who is your gate agent policing girls clothing? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 26, 2017

Via Fox News