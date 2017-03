An unnamed source reportedly claims that Zayn Malik and Justin Bieber are in the process of planning a callaboration. The source said, “Justin has been really complimentary of Zayn’s new music and there have been tentative discussions about them working on something together.”

VIBES @zayn @partynextdoor A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 24, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Justin even posted a picture of the cover art for Zayn’s new single, ‘Party Next Door’,on Instagram. If this happens it’s sure to be a huge hit so keep your eyes pealed.

Via NME