A Cocktail at This Dallas Restaurant Will Supposedly Make You Look Younger

With spring in full swing, rosé is the go-to wine to refresh and cool off with, and as if we needed yet another reason to drink rosé, there’s an added benefit to this cocktail. Grayson Social in Dallas, known for their specialty cocktails, has a new addition to the menu, a rosé sangria spiked with lavender and rosewater syrups. This cocktail features one ingredient that studies suggest is actually effective in making skin look younger: collagen.

Yes, you heard that right. Along with other health benefits, collagen is a protein that adds elasticity to the skin making it stronger. Each glass of sangria includes one tablespoon of natural collagen. As an added bonus, this cocktail is served in a wine glass with a giant ice ball and garnished with housemade gummy bears infused with even more rosé. Whether this is a photo opportunity to make your friends jealous or you’re just wanting to reap the benefits, it’s definitely a cocktail worth trying!

The rosé sangria will be on the menu throughout spring and summer. Who knows, you may start to notice yourself looking a bit more fresh-faced!