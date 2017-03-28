Adele Finishes Concert In The Rain While Wearing A Pink Poncho

Pop superstar Adele is currently still on tour, and two things happened during her show in Auckland, New Zealand.

First, she announced to the crowd that touring really isn’t her thing – and she might never do it again. Second, she got absolutely soaked when a driving rainstorm hit during her show.

But like the trooper she is, a little rain didn’t stop her – and at one point even tried using a poncho to stay somewhat dry. That’s already lead to people asking who wore the rain poncho better – Adele, or former president George W. Bush at the inauguration.

At the very least, it demonstrates that no matter how big of a star you might be, everyone has to deal with a little rain sometimes. No word if Adele also set fire to the rain, but we know from the song she could if she wanted to.