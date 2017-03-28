Adorable Little GIrl Befriends Abandoned Water Heater She Names “Robot” (Video)

Look like someone has already written their next movie for them.

An adorable little girl named Rayna happened upon a discarded water heater on the street of her neighborhood while taking a walk, and instantly found a new friend.

In her little, cute Rayna voice, she greets the water heater “Hi, Wobot!,” and she’s not discouraged when he doesn’t respond. She continues saying, “I wuv you, Wobot!,” while embracing the heater.

It’s so cute you’ll want to go hug your fridge after watching it.

Check it out below!

Via Huffington Post