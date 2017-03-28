Carrie Fisher’s Dog Gary Has A New Forever Home

March 28, 2017 11:01 AM
It’s hard to believe Carrie Fisher has been gone three months. Since her death, fans have been wondering what happened to her dog Gary. For those of you who don’t know, Gary was one of Carrie’s closest companions. She took him everywhere.

Shortly after Fisher’s passing, there was word that Gary would be going to live with Billie, Carrie’s daughter. However, according to TMZ, Gary has found a forever home, but it’s not with Billie. Instead, Gary will reside with Corby McCoin, Carrie’s assistant.

In case you are worried, Corby seems to love doggies!

It looks like Gary will fit right in. So glad he’s found a good home and is with someone he already knows.

