DJ Khaled is tapped to star in Pitch Perfect 3 along with the likes of Elizabeth Banks, Ruby Rose, and Anna Kendrick. While the hip hop philosopher didn’t give any specifics about his role, in typical Khaled fashion, he hyped it up big time. From what it looks like, Khaled was doing a shoot with U.S. Army troops for some kind of USO event. He went on to post a series of “fan luv!!” videos via Snapchat you can watch below.

Pitch Perfect 3 will be released December 22, 2017.