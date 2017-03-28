Drake Cancels Amsterdam Show, Blame Bad Sushi

March 28, 2017 4:52 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, canceled show, Drake, tour

Drake suddenly canceled his show in the Netherlands at Ziggo Dome on Monday night. The announcement came after the doors had opened. The announcement was so sudden that the arena was already full of fans ready to hear Drake when they were told they had to clear out.

So why would Drake pull this on his fans? He claims it’s because of some bad sushi he ate. That’s a little strange, right? Amsterdam isn’t even landlocked! You’d think someone like Drake could get his hands on quality sushi.

Via PitchFork

