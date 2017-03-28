Fox And NBC Are Fighting Over Who Will Bring Back ‘American Idol’

‘American Idol’ has been gone for a few years now but the name still carries weight. Enough weight actually that two major networks actually want the show bad enough to start a bidding war.

Both Fox and NBC have submitted bids to FremantleMedia, the company that owns the show. NBC wants the show to patch some issues with ‘The Voice’ which airs twice a year. Their hope is to have the two shows switch off each year, which would help over saturation problems.

Both shows want to bring back Ryan Seacrest as the shows host and they hope to have the grandfather of singing shows back up and running Summer 2018 or sometime 2019. Keep your eyes pealed, a decision is expected to come out within a week.

Via TMZ