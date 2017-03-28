Reality TV Show Left Cast In The Wilderness For A Year, Didn’t Tell Them It Was Canceled

Obviously after a year in the Scottish wilderness the cast of the reality show ‘Eden’ came back home to a few surprises. Their country had left the European Union, Donald Trump was elected president, and the iPhone grew a few inches. Really the only thing that hasn’t changed since the cast’s departure in March 2016 is the Kardashian’s relevance.

By far the biggest surprise was the news that their show, which they spent a whole year filming, had been canceled after only 4 episodes!

23 strangers were placed in a remote property in the highlands of Scotland and tasked with building a society from scratch. Obviously problems quickly arose. 8 of the 23 left the show, citing, “hunger, tiredness, and boredom” among the reasons for quitting.

Although the producers insist that the remainder of the cast’s experiences will air later this year. You probably shouldn’t hold your breath though.

Via Entertainment Weekly