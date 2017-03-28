“Shameless” Star Emmy Rossum Robbed!

What does Jamie Pressly, Kendall Jenner, Yasiel Puig, Kim Kardashian, Derek Fisher, Alanis Morissette, Cesar Millan, Nick Young and now Shameless star Emmy Rossum now have in common? Thieves!

TMZ reports last Friday while Emmy was NYC, her housekeeper noticed the power was off and a backdoor glass pane was smashed!

From there, the housekeeper saw that the doors to Emmy’s 2 safes were wide open and the safes empty!

The work of the thieves was made easy, as Emmy left written combinations NEXT TO BOTH SAFES!

TMZ sources say law enforcement believes thieves turned off the power to render the alarm system useless.

The take? Approximately $150,000 in antique jewelry! Lesson learned.