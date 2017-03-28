Sources Say Jason Witten to Remain a Dallas Cowboy for 4 More Years

Whoa! Based on what Jason Witten said last month, it looked like this upcoming season may be his last. But a story just published says there are reasons for Cowboys fans to smile today.

Our all-time receptions leader has apparently signed a four-year contract extension!

Witten turns 35 in a few weeks. Has hasn’t missed a game the past 13 seasons.

Here’s what he said in February:

“I think at this point you just go into it and look at it one year at a time. I wouldn’t rule it out, but I don’t think I’m going to be making an announcement that this is it either. I know how much it takes to put into it, so you don’t know what you’re going to feel like. “I know what I’m capable of doing, the level I expect myself to play, because when I look back on it and will continue to evaluate this season, I really felt that I was able to do that this year. For me, I love playing with this group. I love my role within it and certainly my expectation is to play at that high level. I don’t know how many years that reaches, but I still love doing it and the opportunity that I have.”

It’s hard to imagine the Cowboys without #82. And now we don’t have to.