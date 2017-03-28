The Celebrities Are Lining Up To Be The New Voice Of Stephen Hawking

March 28, 2017 11:09 AM
Ever heard Stephen Hawking speak? As you probably already know, he sounds like a robot. It’s really pretty cool, but you would think by now he would have received a technology upgrade. Perhaps a male version of Siri?

Well, it looks like Stephen Hawking may get that new voice after all. In the name of comedy, the folks at Comic Relief  are currently searching for a voice replacement.The search team held a slew of open auditions. Surprisingly, every celebrity on Earth wants to play the part…everyone from Liam Neeson to Rebel Wilson to Simon Cowell!

Enjoy!

