This Video of a Corgi Wearing a Mermaid Tail Is Everything

March 28, 2017 12:17 PM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: Corgi, Corgi Puppy, Mermaid, puppy, Thailand

Forget a human mermaid, corgi mermaids are so much better. Meet Haiku, a corgi mermaid who lives in Thailand. First of all, how great is that name? Unlike most mermaids, Haiku just sits in shallow water with her tongue out. That’s because she doesn’t need to swim. She’s redefining what it means to be a mermaid by simply sporting a colorful mermaid tail. You don’t even have to swim to show you’re a real mermaid. You just need to believe.

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live