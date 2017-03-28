This Video of a Corgi Wearing a Mermaid Tail Is Everything

Forget a human mermaid, corgi mermaids are so much better. Meet Haiku, a corgi mermaid who lives in Thailand. First of all, how great is that name? Unlike most mermaids, Haiku just sits in shallow water with her tongue out. That’s because she doesn’t need to swim. She’s redefining what it means to be a mermaid by simply sporting a colorful mermaid tail. You don’t even have to swim to show you’re a real mermaid. You just need to believe.