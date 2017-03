Tinder Online, a desktop version for the famous dating app, is now up and running. Tinder Online may look a little different but it works just the same as the app. One cool feature that the app doesn’t offer is the ability to look at your match’s profile while you chat with them! Crazy, right?

Well, maybe you want to Tinder at work or maybe you’re still rocking that flip phone. Whatever your reason, Tinder is more accessible than ever. So, what are you waiting for?

Via Elite Daily