Why You Should Never Work Out On An Empty Stomach

Researchers have found that when it comes to weight loss, your body doesn’t like to be starved.

So… exercising on an empty stomach is a really bad idea. You end up burning fat quickly – which SOUNDS great. Except this puts your body into survival mode, and your body adjusts its metabolism to compensate for any loss of energy. So you end up doing all the work, but you don’t get the benefits.

Talk about a lose-lose situation – yet none of the losing has to do with weight!!

So the next time you head to the gym, or outdoor, for some intense exercise – eat something small. Even a piece of fruit.

Here’s a more detailed explanation of why your body will thank you for eating beforehand.