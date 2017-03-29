Abby Lee Miller Out & Cheryl Burke In On ‘Dance Moms’

Abby Lee Miller has been the dance instructor on Lifetime’s ‘Dance Moms’ for six years, however after a heated Instagram post on Monday it appears she has quit the show.

“I don’t have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful!” she continued. “I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED – DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT!”

ET is reporting that the network has already found her replacement ‘Dancing With The Stars’ alum Cheryl Burke will be taking over.

“It’s a go with or without Abby,” a source told ET. “It’s been up in the air because the network said it’s either all of the cast or they weren’t doing any [more episodes].”

