Blac Chyna Calls out Tyga on Snapchat for Not Paying Child Support

All seemed well and normal yesterday in the Kardashian orbit until Blac Chyna took to Snapchat to unleash a series of texts against her ex-fiance and father of her child, Tyga. And he’s not the only person she mentioned. She brought her estranged fiancé and the father of her second child, Rob Kardashian and his sister/Tyga’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner in the mix as well.

The series of ominous snaps basically call out Tyga for his recent interview with E! News, where he talked about his song, King. “He likes everything that I like: cars, women, jewelry. I’m trying to cut back with him on the gifts because he gets very, very spoiled. He is very spoiled,” Tyga said. “He thinks he is supposed to have all of that, so I have to kind of teach him that I work hard to get everything.” While Chyna rants seem unclear, it sounds like she’s calling Tyga out for his comment on working hard for what he has.

In typical Blac Chyna fashion, she took the opportunity to lastly mention her new business, Lashed, which actually seemed like her or Tyga’s home address at first since she did not mention the business name and simply Snapped the address.