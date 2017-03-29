‘Cash Cab’ Is Coming Back

The famous game show where unsuspecting everyday people hop in a cab only to find they’re now on a game show with the chance to walk away with a fat stack of cash is back.

The premise will remain the same, passengers will answer trivia questions on their way to their destination, being able to ask pedestrians and friends for help, through phone, text or social media. Three wrong answers and you better get ready to walk the rest of the way.

The changes are coming from the casting side. Beloved host, and Emmy winner, Ben Bailey will not be returning to host, a new host has yet to be named, but needless to say Ben is not happy…

When you hear they might do your show without you. #WTF !?!?

Retweet if you think I should host the new episodes of Cash Cab on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/KqmwrAhqsx — Ben Bailey (@RealBenBailey) March 28, 2017

The show will also host a number of comedians, actors and celebrities will actually get behind the wheel to quiz contestants.

Via Hollywood Reporter