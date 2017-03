Wold famous sculpture, Jason deCaires Taylor, is using his gift to help the environment in major ways. He is the first sculptor to make an underwater sculpture park. He uses specially Ph balanced stone, which creates an environment when aquatic life can hide and thrive, promoting the growth of coral reefs.

Taylor has already installed hundreds of these sculptures with massive success, as his gardens have begun to take on ocean life. You can check out his full collection here.

Via National Geographic