It’s the end of an era. Crayola is saying goodbye to one of their twenty-four colors.

So which color is getting a retirement party? We don’t know! The big reveal comes this Friday. However, we are wondering if this is a hint. Could it be one of the members of the blue family?

Who else loves blue? We know we do! #ShareYourFave by sharing a photo of your favorite color! #whosleaving #crayola A post shared by Crayola (@crayola) on Mar 27, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

Is there a color you can't live without? Share a photo and a story about your favorite crayon color using #ShareYourFave and follow Crayola to find out #WhosLeaving on 3/31! A post shared by Crayola (@crayola) on Mar 27, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

Anybody else get nostalgic when they smell a fresh box of crayons? #ShareYourFave before one says goodbye! A post shared by Crayola (@crayola) on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Ok, it’s highly unlikely that Crayola would discontinue one of the primary colors or even a color in their extended family. So what color do you think is getting the ax?