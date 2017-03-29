Damage Reported After Severe Storms Hit DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe storms rattled North Texas early Wednesday, prompting Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings in several counties. Wind speeds in parts of DFW registered in the 90 mph range at times, radar estimates indicated. Many residents will spend Wednesday assessing the damage.

At one point during the storms, power flashes could be seen from the CBS 11 News studio’s tower camera along Interstate-30, where a Tornado Warning was in effect.

As of 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oncor was reporting at least 250,000 customers without power across Dallas County and Tarrant County. Police in Keller and Mansfield were also reporting early Wednesday morning that power lines were down in numerous areas around their cities.

Read more at CBS DFW