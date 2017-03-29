Damage Reported After Severe Storms Hit DFW

March 29, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Damage, DFW, Severe Storm

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe storms rattled North Texas early Wednesday, prompting Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings in several counties. Wind speeds in parts of DFW registered in the 90 mph range at times, radar estimates indicated. Many residents will spend Wednesday assessing the damage.

At one point during the storms, power flashes could be seen from the CBS 11 News studio’s tower camera along Interstate-30, where a Tornado Warning was in effect.

As of 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oncor was reporting at least 250,000 customers without power across Dallas County and Tarrant County. Police in Keller and Mansfield were also reporting early Wednesday morning that power lines were down in numerous areas around their cities.

Read more at CBS DFW

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live