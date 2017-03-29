Fans Are Mad About The New ‘Jumanji’ Movie

For those of you who don’t remember, back in the day, kids would play with board games. That’s right, a board game is a physical game played with one or more friends. This was the entire premise for classic movie ‘Jumanji.’

The reboot is packed with a star studded cast, including The Rock, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black, but there’s just one glaring problem.

So, of course, “board games” aren’t relevant enough for today’s more modern audiences. The reboot for the 1995 film will feature a video game rather than a board game. Needless to say, fans are not amused…

Via Elite Daily