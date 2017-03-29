Harry Styles Is Coming To SNL! Appearing On April 15 With Host Jimmy Fallon!

Harry Styles dropped some hints yesterday that his debut solo single might finally be ready to be released, and now, news has come out that he will be appearing on Saturday Night Live.

Next month, Styles will appear on the April 15th episode of SNL alongside host Jimmy Fallon.

Excited to announce @jimmyfallon and @Harry_Styles will be in Studio 8H on April 15! #FallonStylesSNL pic.twitter.com/w2Bl2Mpsyz — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 28, 2017

He hinted that new music from him would drop April 7th, so it would make sense to perform it for a national television audience just over a week later.

The only news we’ve heard about the new music is that it’s “authentic,” so….YAY!

Via Seventeen