Harry Styles Is Coming To SNL! Appearing On April 15 With Host Jimmy Fallon!

March 29, 2017 5:23 AM
Filed Under: Harry Styles, Jimmy Fallon, NBC, One Direction, Saturday Night Live, SNL, Solo, Television

Harry Styles dropped some hints yesterday that his debut solo single might finally be ready to be released, and now, news has come out that he will be appearing on Saturday Night Live.

Next month, Styles will appear on the April 15th episode of SNL alongside host Jimmy Fallon.

He hinted that new music from him would drop April 7th, so it would make sense to perform it for a national television audience just over a week later.

The only news we’ve heard about the new music is that it’s “authentic,” so….YAY!

Via Seventeen

