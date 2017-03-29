IKEA Recreates Game Of Thrones “Iron Throne” With A Toilet & Toilet Brushes

March 29, 2017 10:28 AM
It’s no secret, the toilet is the ultimate throne. So, why not celebrate that Game of Thrones style!

God bless IKEA, who took their GOT fandom to another level. Instead of just placing one of their toilets in a totally appropriate and normal setting, this store took it up a notch.

The toilet was strategically placed on a platform, so it sits above all other toilets. Next you have to place all other toilet items (toilet brushes and their canisters) around the toilet in such a way that it’s clear to all, you’ve recreated the Iron Throne.

Ladies and gents, we present the ultimate porcelain throne…

1r9XMxI IKEA Recreates Game Of Thrones Iron Throne With A Toilet & Toilet Brushes

Isn’t she beautiful!

 

