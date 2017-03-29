Karate Teen Sets World Record Breaking 111 Concrete Slabs With Head In 35 Seconds

Kerim Ahmetspahic is a taekwondo black belt from Bosnia, and he doesn’t even need to use his hands and feet to beat you up.

The teen just set a new world record by breaking 111 concrete slabs in just 35 second, by SOMERSAULTING over each stack and striking them with his HEAD!

You’d think it’d be a lot easier to just karate chop them all, but none of us are black belts, and we are not going to question the methods of a man who used his head to break concrete!

Carry on, Kerim.  Check out the video below!

Via Bleacher Report

