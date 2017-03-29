Lamar Odom Reveals Khloe Kardashian ‘Tolerated’ His Cocaine Use for Last Two Years of Their Marriage

Lamar Odom recently revealed in an interview with US Weekly that ex-wife Khloe Kardashian knew about his cocaine use for the last two years of their marriage. It was like a “knife in her heart” when the E! star found the Los Angeles Lakers vet doing drugs with another woman.

He told US Weekly, “She caught me in a sleazy motel room in L.A. getting high with this one girl. It was atrocious. Looking back, I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ That was like sticking a knife in her heart and twisting it. She didn’t deserve it. She always tried to help me with the drugs. I rejected the help.” He also revealed how disappointed Khloe was when she caught him doing drugs in their home for the first time in 2011.

“She knew I was doing cocaine the whole time after that. It was my drug of choice,’ he added. ‘I’m not going to say she accepted it because that would be the wrong word. Tolerated would be a better word.”

Earlier this year, Lamar checked himself into a rehab facility to seek help for his addictions after his daughter gave him an ultimatum. Odom – who has kids Destiny, 18, and Lamar Jr., 14, with Liza Morales – admitted he has changed his life completely since his collapse and attending San Diego’s Casa Palmera rehab clinic.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian finalized their divorce in December.