Michael Irvin Under Investigation For Sexual Assault

Former Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver and current NFL analyst, Michael Irvin, is currently being investigated for sexual assault.

According to the police report, Irvin and the woman had been spending some time together in a bar. Afterwards, the two went back to Irvin’s hotel room where she began to feel sick. The last thing she remembers is fighting off Irvin’s sexual advances. When she woke up, Irvin was headed out and she went home and called 911, fearing she had been drugged and raped. She then followed police protocol and had a blood test and swab.

As always, there are two sides to every story. While that doesn’t mean we should discount the very serious accusations, Irvin is telling a different story.

According to TMZ, Irvin admits he was with the woman at the bar until 4:30AM and then she followed him back to his room. However, since he had an early flight, he was only in the room for about 15 minutes. Irvin also claims he had no sexual contact with the woman and mentioned there was another man present.

Irvin’s laywer Larry Friedman said…