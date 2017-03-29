NBC To Air Entirety Of 2018 Winter Olympics Live Across All Time Zones

NBC head our voices loud and clear.

While offering some services to watch events live during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, the most prestigious events were aired in primetime. Unfortunately, now that we have the world at our fingertips, the results of these competitions were often spoiled.

For the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, Jim Bell, NBC Olympics’ president of production and programming, announced that NBC will broadcast the Olympics live coast-to-coast across every United States timezone. Bell said in a statement, “That means social media won’t be ahead of the action in any time zone, and as a result, none of our viewers will have to wait for anything. This is exciting news for the audience, the advertisers, and our affiliates alike.”

The 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang begin February 9 next year.

Via Mashable