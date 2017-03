Netflix’s dark comedy ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ has been renewed for a second season.

The second season of the show, which stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, will premiere sometime in 2018.

The series, which was created by Victor Fresco, follows a surban family whose life is turned upside down when Sheila becomes ‘undead’ craving human flesh.

Season one of the ‘Santa Claria Diet’ is currently streaming on Netflix for your bingeing pleasure.