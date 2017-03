Our sister station NewsRadio 1080 KRLD went up close and personal in the Dalton Ranch area of Rockwall to see the damage caused by the tornadoes last night.

While several houses were damaged, only one person reportedly has been injured, and thankfully no deaths have bene reported as of yet.

Emergency crews are currently at the scene assessing the damage after several houses had their roofs torn.  More information is sure to be released in the upcoming hours.

Officials say 1 person hospitalized after storm blew through Rockwall's Dalton Ranch area. Neighbors say he lives in this 2 story house. pic.twitter.com/0oW2piwpHr — Monica Hernandez (@MHernandezWFAA) March 29, 2017

Aerials from Sky Ranger show major damage in Rockwall at Dalton Ranch. Looks like tornado path. @NWSFortWorth to survey. @ameschopper5 pic.twitter.com/ieFHKdNHLO — Grant Johnston (@GrantJNBC5) March 29, 2017

A look at a resident's security video when the storm hit in Rockwall. Straight line winds or tornado? @GoodDayFox4 pic.twitter.com/wlIba4kEwq — saul garza (@Saulgarzafox4) March 29, 2017

Crews working to clear up extensive damage to homes on Panhandle Drive in #Rockwall .@KRLD pic.twitter.com/wPrGfnkI5H — Kristin Weisell (@KristinWeisKRLD) March 29, 2017

Chopper 11 is now above Rockwall. Dalton Ranch was hit particularly hard. More coverage of the damage on CBS 11. pic.twitter.com/Py86gaOE70 — Russ McCaskey (@RussMcCaskey) March 29, 2017

A look at some of the other damage in Rockwall neighborhood. 6 homes w extensive damage. 6 others minor. One resident minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/pallvePR3w — saul garza (@Saulgarzafox4) March 29, 2017

Via WFAA