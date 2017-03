Get ready to feel like a horrible person.

Turns out all those trips you did to the park when you thought you were doing something harmless and fun by feeding the ducks, you were actually hurting the poor animals.

See, turns out the bread is like kryptonite for ducks, and it can cause them to become deformed or even lose their ability to fly properly.

Feeling bad yet?

Well, if you love to feed the ducks, instead of going for a nice loaf of bread, try some grapes, lettuce or bird seed instead.