“The Voice” Holding Summer Open Casting-Calls In Austin!

March 29, 2017 7:05 AM
If you’ve ever wanted to hop on the train that’s riding the fast track to stardom, now is your chance!

NBC’s The Voice is gearing up for their open casting-call auditions this summer, and we don’t know a whole lot yet, but we do know they will be making stops in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Austin!

In a couple of months, on Saturday May 13th, make your way to the capital to an as-of-yet-unkown venue, to audition for the wildly popular singing competition.  Prepare your favorite tune, and be sure to register HERE!

Plus, The Voice is holding a little competition on their Instagram page.  Each week leading up to the auditions, they will post a song for you to cover, and whoever is selected as the best cover will receive a Front Of The Line Pass for their audition location!

 

 

 

