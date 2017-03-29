Three Texas Storm Chasers Killed After Collision At Intersection

When the weather gets bad, the storm chasers come out.

Unfortunately, last night saw the passing of three storm chasers in West Texas after their vehicles collided with each other at an intersection according to Lt. Bryan Witt of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The two vehicles involved were a Jeep, and a Chevrolet Suburban sport utility vehicle

Extremely bad news west of Spur TX. I'm at a scene of triple fatality accident two are storm chasers. #txwx @NWSLubbock — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 28, 2017

Two of the deceased, Kelley Williamson and Randy Yarnall were contract workers for the Weather Channel. In a statement, the channel said, “Kelley and Randy were beloved members of the weather community. We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all.” The driver of the Jeep was identified as Corbin Lee Jaeger of Peoria, Arizona.

One of the vehicles apparently ran a stop sign in Spur, which is about 55 miles southeast of Lubbock. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash, the area reported heavy rainfall and the appearance of tornadoes.

Via Fox News