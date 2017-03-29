Warner Bros. Releases Official ‘IT’ Teaser Trailer

This looks crazy scary!

For those of you that don’t know Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have teamed up toe reboot ‘IT’.

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

‘IT’stars Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Liberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Woflhard, Qyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Nicholas Hamiltion.

The movie is set to be released on September 8th of this year.