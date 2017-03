Zayn continues to tease new music, and we are champing at the bit for more!

Yesterday, Zayn went on Twitter and threw everyone into a tizzy when he posted a brand new picture showing his overgrown and recently dyed mohawk.

This isn’t the first time Zayn has sported an unconventional hairstyle. Â We all remember the pink do, right?

And still, he continues to tease us.

When asked when he’s releasing his new music, he responded: