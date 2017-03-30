Allow This 5-Year-Old to Teach You How to Talk to Your Ex

Everyone grab a seat and allow this 5-year-old to teach you everything you need to know about dealing with exes. Instagram user and mommy, Dani Lane, has to be one proud momma and sister, Dani, is the greatest co-star anybody could ask for on this issue. It started when 5-year-old Dannah explaining a situation of a playground boyfriend she thought she thought she was getting engaged to, but instead flipped the script by dumping her and proposing to a fourth-grader out of nowhere. Na-uh! We don’t think so, boyfriend!

Fast forward to one day later, when Dannah’s ex decided to come back. Classic move. Lane decided to sit down with her daughters to explain how the situation was handled and the responses are perfection.

Allow these girls to teach you how to deal with an ex: