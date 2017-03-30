American Airlines Pilot Dies While on Flight From DFW

An American Airlines pilot died while on flight after having a medical episode before landing in Albuquerque, NM. According to the Albuquerque Journal, the captain of flight 1353 declared a medical emergency minutes before landing at Albuquerque International Sunport on Wednesday evening. The flight went to the gate as it normally would where it was met with paramedics. American Airlines first officer William “Mike” Grubbs was pronounced dead. The flight from Dallas-Fort Worth landed without any problems. However, the cause of the pilot’s death remains unknown.

In 2015, an American Airlines pilot died on a flight from Phoenix to Boston.