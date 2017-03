Analog Watch Company has just debuted what they are calling its “Companion Collection.”

It’s a watch made out of your pet’s fur.

Gross.

So you take a few ounces of your cat or dog or rabbit’s fur, send it in an air tight bag, and the company sushi rolls all the hair together to create a watch. ¬†They cost about $199, and preorders start Saturday, which is April Fools Day, so we’re pretty suspicious.

Check out this grossness below.

Via The Verge