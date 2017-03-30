“Buffy The Vampire Slayer” Cast Reunites For Show’s 20th Anniversary

Entertainment Weekly recently got the cast of the insanely popular Buffy the Vampire Slayer together for the show’s 20th anniversary for amazing pictures and interviews discussing the show’s impact, its characters, and more.

It’s the #BuffyReunion you’ve been waiting for! Get your first look at the Scooby Gang back together: https://t.co/jrMVIvZ7wU #BuffySlays20 https://t.co/u4N46ZHEJk — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 29, 2017

Sarah Michelle Gellar said of the series, “I think it was the ultimate metaphor. It was utilizing the horrors of adolescence manifesting through these actual monsters.” Joss Whedon created the series in 1997, after becoming tired of seeing the same Hollywood formula of “the little blonde girl who goes into a dark alley and gets killed in every horror movie.” His writing for the show covered a variety of social topics, including the struggles between addiction and heartbreak to death and love.

Loyal Buffy fans freaked out when pictures surfaced of the reunion, and had them clamoring for a reunion special.

Just seen the #BuffyReunion pictures and behind the scenes footage. Why can't we have a revival? 😩#BuffySlays20 https://t.co/MJBTpc8szp — Lee (@Hotdesigner) March 29, 2017

Well the show gave us a little taste of a reunion. Entertainment Weekly and People put together a little episode featuring cast members talking about the show and showing some favorite clips from the entire run! You can watch it HERE!

Via Huffington Post