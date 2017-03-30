Canine Corner: Happy

This little guy is named Happy because he is such a sweet dog!

Happy is a 7-year-old Schipperke-Dachshund mix. He’s a relatively small boy, weighing only 22 pounds. He is housebroken and eager to please. He loves evening walks, playing with toys and wrestling with his canine friends in foster care. He is a little shy at first but warms up quickly. He is well-behaved, very intelligent and loving.

Happy is current on all vaccines, micro-chipped and up to date on heartworm-prevention. He would do best in a home with older children. In his last home, he slept in the kids’ bedroom.

Can this adorable furball be your newest family member? To find out more or learn how to adopt Happy, please fill out this application. http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

Check out Happy in action!

