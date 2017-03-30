Canine Corner: Happy

March 30, 2017 7:07 AM By Sybil Summers
This little guy is named Happy because he is such a sweet dog!

Happy is a 7-year-old Schipperke-Dachshund mix.  He’s a relatively small boy, weighing only 22 pounds. He is housebroken and eager to please. He loves evening walks, playing with toys and wrestling with his canine friends in foster care. He is a little shy at first but warms up quickly.  He is well-behaved, very intelligent and loving.

image1 Canine Corner: Happy

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Happy is current on all vaccines, micro-chipped and up to date on heartworm-prevention. He would do best in a home with older children. In his last home, he slept in the kids’ bedroom.

image2 Canine Corner: Happy

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Can this adorable furball be your newest family member? To find out more or learn how to adopt Happy, please fill out this application.  http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

Check out Happy in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Our Dog of the Week is PAW-ered by Paw Lofts Dallas. Dallas’ premier all suite boutique pet hotel! Now accepting reservations at PawLofts.com/Dallas. Plus, Paw Lofts will give a $100 gift card to the person who adopts Happy– just mention that you heard about him from AMP 1037!

(Photo courtesy of Paw Lofts)

(Photo courtesy of Paw Lofts)

