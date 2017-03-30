Cards Against Humanity Creator Plans To Buy All Of Congress’s Web Browser History & Publish It

You’ve probably heard the words “net neutrality” being thrown around in Congress this week. Basically, it’s the concept that broadband Internet service providers should provide nondiscriminatory access to Internet content, platforms, etc., and should not manipulate the transfer of data regardless of its source or destination.

Right now, your internet privacy is under attack. The House voted to allow internet providers to sell off your online history. That means everything you’ve ever viewed on the world wide web can become public knowledge. Not only that, but you can be tracked more easily online. Plus, companies can now charge you more for privacy.

As expected, there are a lot of people unhappy about the vote, including Cards Of Humanity creator Max Temkin. Believe it or not, but Temkin does have a bit of an “ace in the pocket” if you will. He has offered to buy up Congress’s web browser history and publish it.

If this shit passes I will buy the browser history of every congressman and congressional aide and publish it. cc @SpeakerRyan https://t.co/cOL3mx6JuG — Max Temkin (@MaxTemkin) March 27, 2017

@MaxTemkin guys, there's not going to be a fucking Kickstarter. If and when the data is available, we'll buy it and publish it publicly. — Max Temkin (@MaxTemkin) March 28, 2017

Things just got interesting.