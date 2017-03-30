Cute But Controversial; Pee Wee Pumps Are Heels For Your Infants

Sometimes your baby has a better shoe collection than you.

And why shouldn’t they? They’re cute and adorable and it’s your chance to play dress up again. A Pennsylvania-based company is having to fight accusations of sexualizing young children after debuting their new product, heels for infants.

Called “Pee Wee Pumps,” the company says their shoes are “just like mom’s favorite pair of pumps only in a miniature size.” They come in a variety of colors including leopard and zebra print, and are named “Diva” and “Pretty in Pink.”

#PeeWeePumps are a #Funny and #Cute #PhotoProp. On #SALE now $14.99 www.PeeWeePumps.com #BabyHighHeels #Diva #BabyShowerGift A post shared by Pee Wee Pumps (@peeweepumps) on Mar 27, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

After a watch group posted about the shoes, the outcry was loud and aggressive. Readers angrily asked if these were a joke, and worried that the heels would sexualize children, and possibly stunt the growth and development of their feet.

Pee Wee Pumps founder Michele Holbrook quickly clarified that the shoes are made entirely out of cotton, and the heel even collapses so there would be no damage to the child’s foot. As for the claim they sexualize infants, Holbrook said, “You put too much thought into it and yes it’s going to become an issue, but truly in the grand scheme of things, when it all boils down to it, it’s just a photo prop.”

Via Today