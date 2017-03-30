Domino’s Is Starting Robot Pizza Delivery This Summer

March 30, 2017 11:44 AM
Whomp, whomp, it’s only in Europe.

Domino’s Pizza has officially teamed up with Starship Technologies for the future of robotic pizza delivery. Starship uses a small robotic car, featuring six wheels, that can travel around 4 miles per hour and can carry about 40 pounds of food.

Unfortunately, these little delivery robots will only be featured in Germany, however if all goes well they will expand to the Netherlands.

Now if you are wondering why the U.S. doesn’t have anything like this…well, it’s because U.S. federal laws have yet to be determined.

