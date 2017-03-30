Game Of Thrones Releases “The Long Walk” Season 7 Promo Trailer

OMG! OMG! OMG! The first promotional trailer for season 7 of Game of Thrones just dropped, and if you’re a fan of the show it’s going to give you chills!

The trialer shows Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Daenerys Targaryen (Emila Clark), and Jon Show (Kit Harington) all walking down a hall way and take their throne.

Cersei sits a top the iron throne, Daenerys sits on a throne made of stone, and Jon sits on a normal chair in what we assume is Winterfell.

The camera then focuses on all three of their faces before morphing into the eye of a White Walker. The video ends revealing the release date of the show on July 16th.

For any interested the song playing underneath is “Sit Down” by James: