Nerdy Uber Driver Surprises Passengers With Incredible Rapping Skills

Life is like an Uber driver, you never know what you’re gonna get.

That phrase exists right? Either way, self-described “Nerdy Uber Driver” Oliver Barkell was picking up a couple of bros while in Las Vegas who say they are just ready to get back to the hotel and party. Oliver tells them he likes to party as well, and asks if he could “bust a little rap” for them.

Oliver Barkell proceeds to transform into Ollie B, and absolutely blows the fellas away with his flow.

Check out the video below, but BE WARNED, it contains a lot of NSFW language so please proceed with caution!

Via Huffington Post