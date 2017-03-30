Security Camera Captures Cute Dinner Date Between A Police Officer & A 3-Year-Old Girl

If only more grown-ups were just a little more like children.

The video clip that’s caught everyone’s attention this week comes from Massachusetts, where Hingham police sergeant Steven Dearth was eating at a local Panera Bread.

That’s when a little 3-year-old girl named Lillian noticed Dearth eating alone – and decided he shouldn’t be doing that. So, she walked over and asked if she could sit with him.

Dearth says he learned a lot from his conversation with the tot, and calls it the best dinner break he’s ever had.