SpaceX has Successfully Launched the First Recycled Rocket

The falcon has landed!

SpaceX launched a previously used rocket The Falcon 9 into space and has returned. The Falcon 9 was launched last April and made its return back to earth by landing on an ocean barge. Now SpaceX has done it again, it launched the Falcon 9 back into space carrying a communications satellite and has successfully returned to earth by landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic. This marks a great achievement in space travel, rockets are typically lost in the ocean upon return. The goal is to be able to reuse rockets when they return to earth in order to cut the cost of building newer ones. With the success of Falcon 9’s return, SpaceX hopes to cut the cost of by about 30 percent now, and possibly reuse Falcon 9 for a 3rd time. Elon Musk Owner of the SpaceX company has said that the company next goal is to turn around a salvaged rocket booster for re-launch within 24 hours, and to do so by the end of this year. Check out the Launch below.

We’re a little bit closer to space travel after today.