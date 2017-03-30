This App Will Tell You If A Guy Likes You Based On His Texts

We’ve all spent far too much of our time trying to over analyse even the simplest text from our crush. We’ve also spent too much time getting horrible and conflicting opinions from all our friends, who each think they have a PhD in text psychology.

The truth is you’ll never be able to read minds, especially from behind a phone screen. Well thanks to technology we have the next best thing. The app CRUSHH will secretly analyze you’r crush’s texts. Using the magic of math it will analyze word choice and texting patterns based on over 200,000 texting relationships and give you a score from 1 to 5 based on your likability.

Say good bye to worrying!

Via Elite Daily