Burger King is breaking into the oral hygiene business with their new toothpaste line. Their new add promises to bring their signature burger into the bathroom with the Whopper flavored toothpaste, so now “you won’t have to hesitate between enjoying a Whopper and brushing your teeth ever again.”

Thankfully this is all part of Burger King’s April fools day ads, but this certainly is freaking out everyone who forgot April 1st is coming up this Saturday.

Via AdWeek